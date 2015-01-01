SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Güvenç R, Hacioglu Yildirim M, Yıldırım EA. Noro Psikiyatr Ars 2022; 59(2): 151-157.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Turk Noro-Psikiyatri Derneginin Yayin Organidir)

DOI

10.29399/npa.27887

PMID

35685045

PMCID

PMC9142019

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In this study, we aimed to investigate the validity and reliability of the Sexual Coercion in Intimate Relationships Scale in the Turkish population.

METHODS: 353 women aged 18-65 were included in the study. In addition to the 34 questions in the original scale, 8 questions from other scales in the literature were added, which were not included in the scale. Sociodemographic Data Form, World Health Organisation Women's Violence Against Partner Questionnaire, The Severity of Violence Against Women Scale, Sexual Experiences Survey-Short Form Victimization, and Relationship Stability Scale were also applied to the participants.

RESULTS: 3 items were removed due to low factor load values in the analyzes performed with the Varimax rotation method. The values obtained as a result of exploratory factor analysis made over 39 items were 21.718%, 24.424%, and 12.901%, respectively. This explained 53.88% of the total variance. The value of the scale was determined in high-level reliability (Cronbach's alpha:0.96). Subdomains were similar to the original survey. Its correlation with other scales showed a significant and strong relationship.

CONCLUSION: In our study, the necessary analyzes for the quality of the measurement tool were applied and this scale is found psychometrically reliable and valid. This scale can evaluate all partner sexual violence, such as subtle and physical force types and their frequency.


Language: en

Keywords

Intimate partner violence; reliability; validity; women

