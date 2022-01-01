Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Elevations in distress, self-harm, and suicidal ideation or behavior are of significant concern in clinical practice. We examined these in a pilot trial of Trauma Focused-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) for transitional age youth (aged 15-25 years) with histories of interpersonal trauma and symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder.



METHOD: Participants were 20 young people (13 females, M = 19.5 years) from a pilot study of TF-CBT. Frequencies of elevated distress, self-harm, and suicidal ideation or behavior were measured throughout treatment sessions and across the treatment phases of TF-CBT.



RESULTS: Across the 279 sessions of TF-CBT (m = 15.5 sessions), there were 16 incidents of elevated distress in seven participants (i.e., six in Phase I and five each in Phases II and III); 15 incidents of self-harming behavior in seven participants (five incidents in each of the three phases) and one incident of both elevated distress and suicide ideation (Phase I).



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate that there may be a relationship between the experience of in session distress and self-harming behaviors. The importance of safety planning and coping skills (acquired in Phase 1) is stressed to ensure the effective implementation of TF-CBT. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

