Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Electric scooters are being used worldwide as a new means of transport and e-scooter shared schemes are currently being piloted in cities across the UK. At present, there is no data published looking at pediatric e-scooter injuries within the UK. We aim to assess if e-scooters pose a risk to children and the patterns and severity of orthopedic injuries related to their use.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of all orthopedic pediatric referrals relating to e-scooter use from January 1 to December 31, 2020 at two hospitals, including one pediatric Major Trauma Center in central London. Data including patient demographics, mechanism of injury, diagnosis, and treatment were collected.



RESULTS: Ten patients were identified in this series, of which 5 required orthopedic surgery. Four patients required admission to hospital from the emergency department. The median age was 15 (range 13-17 years) and all were male. All e-scooters were privately owned and all sustained a fall whilst riding the e-scooter. No patient was wearing a helmet. Six sustained lower limb injuries and four upper limb injuries. Two patients were trauma called and one patient sustained an open fracture. There were no mortalities at 30 days.



CONCLUSION: E-scooters pose a significant risk to children and can be associated with severe musculoskeletal injury. The risk they pose to the pediatric population should not be overlooked and these findings may inform public policy regarding the restriction of electric scooter use in children.

