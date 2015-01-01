Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic head injury due to child maltreatment (THI-CM), also known as abusive head trauma (AHT), is a significant public health problem due to the wide array of consequences affecting multiple domains of a child's health and development. Several studies have evaluated its cost on healthcare systems, families, and societies. Many jurisdictions have implemented caregiver education programs to prevent THI-CM.



OBJECTIVES: This paper aims to provide a brief overview of the epidemiology and cost analysis of THI-CM and discuss its prevention and the intergenerational transmission of child maltreatment.



METHODS: Although not systematic, a literature search of original articles published from 2000 to 2022 in English and French was undertaken using the following databases: PubMed, EMBASE (Ovid), and PsycINFO (OVID). The search combined terms related to traumatic head injury and child maltreatment, with terms related to its cost and prevention. Studies of children aged 0-5 years old were included. The authors completed a screen of the titles and abstracts to determine relevance with respect to this article.



RESULTS: Globally, although THI-CM accounts for a small proportion of cases of child maltreatment, there is a high incidence of death and neurological sequelae compared to other causes of head trauma.The incidence of THI-CM is likely underestimated due to the lack of standardized definitions, differences in reporting, and challenges in identifying less severe cases. Cost analysis studies reveal the significant short- and long-term costs associated with THI-CM. Caregiver education programs have been studied and implemented in many centers and have shown varying but promising results.



CONCLUSION: A multi-pronged approach to prevention efforts should be considered to support families and help to prevent THI-CM and maltreatment throughout childhood.

