SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang M, Wang Q, Yao H, Qi X, Yu S, Liu J. China CDC Wkly. 2022; 4(20): 426-430.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])

DOI

10.46234/ccdcw2022.049

PMID

35685690

PMCID

PMC9167619

Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? The health status of designated drivers is largely associated with road safety, which is a major public health issue. However, few studies have focused on the health demands of designated drivers.

WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? This study investigated the health consciousness, first aid knowledge learning, acceptable ways to acquire health knowledge, and willingness to have physical examinations for designated drivers to provide suggestions for improving their health status. WHAT ARE THE

IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? The industry and platform should provide scientific and reasonable guidance on healthy lifestyles for designated drivers and implement physical examinations to monitor their health status.


Language: en

Keywords

China; Designated drivers; Health demand

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print