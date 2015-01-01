SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Clemente M. Dialect. Anthropol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Springer)

DOI

10.1007/s10624-022-09655-8

PMID

35677570

PMCID

PMC9163292

Abstract

Based on long-term ethnographic research, including documentary research, qualitative interviews and observations made at a Portuguese shelter for "sex trafficked women," this paper explores the counter-trafficking apparatus questioning who benefits from it. The discussion explores the contrasts between an institutional commitment to constructing this apparatus and the actuality of procedural efforts purporting to support "trafficking victims." I argue that the higher goal of building a counter-trafficking apparatus - in itself a political objective - limits the rights of "victims," making processes that claim to be part of their protection de facto neo-liberal anti-political exercises in reenforcing bureaucratic state power.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

Protection; Critical trafficking studies; Human trafficking; Portugal; Prostitution; Reintegration

