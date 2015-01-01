Abstract

The objective was to analyze predictive variables for falls in older community-dwelling adults who needed walking aids or home help service, to describe the circumstances and consequences of falls and fall injuries, and to describe the activities preceding falls, n = 175, mean age 83 years. Falls were self-reported monthly in a fall calendar and were followed up by a telephone interview. A logistic regression analysis was performed to investigate predictive baseline variables for falls. Injuries were reported in 82 of the 185 fall events. Previous falls and a high level of education had a significant association with falls odds ratios 1.9 (95% CI 1.3-2.7), and 2.7 (95% CI 1.4-5.3). Activities preceding the falls were classified according to the International Classification of Functioning (ICF). Falls and fall injuries were most common while moving around within the home and rising from sitting to standing.

Language: en