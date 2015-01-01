Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world from lockdowns to various recommended restrictions including social distancing and wearing face coverings. In a safe environment, cardiovascular exercise is important for both physical health and mental health. The current study examined the effects of face coverings on rating of perceived exertion and attention allocation during an exertive stepping task. Participants completed a stepping task with a weighted vest at 20% of their bodyweight until volitional fatigue with a face covering (n = 23) or without a face covering (n = 31).



RESULTS revealed a non-significant difference (p = 0.25) in the duration of the stepping task (in seconds) between the no face covering (M = 455.81, SD = 289.77) and face covering (M = 547.83, SD = 285.93) conditions.



RESULTS indicated increases in perceived exertion (p < 0.001) and heart rate (p < 0.001) as time progressed across the four time points (i.e., 30 s, 1/3 time to exhaustion, 2/3 time to exhaustion, and exhaustion) in both conditions. No significant differences were found between the conditions for RPE (p = 0.09) and heart rate (p = 0.50). Participants wearing a face covering were more internally focused across the duration of the stepping task (p = 0.05). This study has relevance for applied practitioners implementing physical activity interventions that require face coverings.

