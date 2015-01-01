Abstract

This paper presents a wireless kitchen fire prevention system that can detect and notify the fire risk caused by gas stoves. The proposed system consists of two modules. The sensor module detects the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) near the gas stove and transmits the monitoring results wirelessly. The alarm module, which is placed in other places, receives the data and reminds the user of the stove status. The sensor module uses a cost-efficient electrochemical CO2 sensor and embeds an in situ algorithm that determines the status of the gas stove based on the measured CO2 concentration. For the wireless communication between the modules, on-off keying (OOK) is employed, thereby achieving a longer battery lifetime of the alarm module, low cost, and simple implementation. To increase the lifetime further, a wake-up function based on passive infrared (PIR) sensing is employed in the alarm module. Our system can successfully detect the on state of the stove within 40 s and the off state within 200 s. Thanks to the low-power implementation, in situ algorithm, and wake-up function, the alarm module's expected battery lifetime is extended to about two months.

Language: en