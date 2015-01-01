Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Dynamic Exertion Test (EXiT) was developed to inform return-to-play (RTP) decision-making following clinical recovery from sport-related concussion (SRC). The purpose of the current study was to document intrarater and test-retest reliability and minimal detectable change (MDC) scores for physiological [heart rate (HR) and blood pressure], performance (change-of-direction task completion time and errors), and clinical outcomes (endorsed symptoms, perceived exertion) of EXiT, and interrater reliability of performance outcomes. HYPOTHESIS: Healthy athletes would exhibit stable physiological responses to the EXiT across visits, demonstrate consistent change-of-direction task completion time between consecutive trials at each visit, and the fastest time (of 2 trials) across visits, and endorse equivocal symptoms and effort across visits. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional, test-retest. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Seventy-nine (female: 34 [43%], 19.6 ± 5.0 years) athletes completed the EXiT at 2 study visits (8.7 ± 4.7 days between visits). Two-way, mixed, intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) were used to evaluate intrarater and test-retest reliability. Cronbach's alpha was used to document the internal consistency of symptoms at each visit, and MDC scores were calculated on the physiological, performance, and clinical outcomes.



RESULTS: Measured and percentage of age-estimated maximum HR were reliable following EXiT (ICC = 0.579-0.618). Change-of-direction task completion time (MDC range = 0.75-8.70 s) had good-to-excellent test-retest (ICC = 0.703-0.948) and interrater (ICC = 0.932-0.965) reliability. Symptoms had a high internal consistency at visits 1 (α = 0.894) and 2 (α = 0.805) and were reliable across visits (ICC = 0.588).



CONCLUSION: The current investigation established test-retest reliability in addition to MDC scores of an objective dynamic exercise assessment among healthy adolescent and adult athletes. The EXiT may be an objective approach to inform RTP decision-making following SRC recovery. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: The EXiT is a clinically feasible exertion-based assessment that can be readily administered in a variety of outpatient clinical settings.

Language: en