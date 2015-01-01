|
Sinnott AM, Eagle SR, Kochick V, Collins MW, Elbin RJ, Connaboy C, Kontos AP, Bricker IR, Sparto PJ, Flanagan SD. Sports Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
35678147
BACKGROUND: The Dynamic Exertion Test (EXiT) was developed to inform return-to-play (RTP) decision-making following clinical recovery from sport-related concussion (SRC). The purpose of the current study was to document intrarater and test-retest reliability and minimal detectable change (MDC) scores for physiological [heart rate (HR) and blood pressure], performance (change-of-direction task completion time and errors), and clinical outcomes (endorsed symptoms, perceived exertion) of EXiT, and interrater reliability of performance outcomes. HYPOTHESIS: Healthy athletes would exhibit stable physiological responses to the EXiT across visits, demonstrate consistent change-of-direction task completion time between consecutive trials at each visit, and the fastest time (of 2 trials) across visits, and endorse equivocal symptoms and effort across visits. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional, test-retest. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.
Language: en
injury; concussion; exertion; medical clearance; mild traumatic brain injury