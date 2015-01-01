SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van der Meulen E, Chu SKH. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2022.2083173

PMID

35676857

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amid an unprecedented overdose crisis in Canada, the federal government passed the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which provides immunity from simple drug possession charges to overdose witnesses who phone 911. The law was meant to address the barriers posed by police presence and to encourage bystanders to seek emergency supports.

OBJECTIVES: Our goal was to examine the effectiveness of the Good Samaritan law from the perspective of people who use drugs. We wanted to find out how aware they were of the law's protections and limitations, if first responders were adhering to the legislation, and if it ultimately had an impact on bystanders' helpseeking behaviors.

METHODS: We engaged a participatory research process that included surveys and focus groups with 109 people who use drugs in Ontario, Canada. This article focuses on the qualitative findings from focus group with 40 individuals in three cities.

RESULTS: Our results reveal that people who use drugs are confused about the law's safeguards, and based on their negative experiences with police, do not trust police to uphold the letter or spirit of the legislation. As a result, many engage in strategies to avoid contact with law enforcement.

CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Greater knowledge of the law is beneficial, but even with such knowledge, mistrust of police and fear of criminal charges continue to deter people from calling 911. Good Samaritan laws would be more effective if they included a broader range of protections beyond simple possession and if police did not routinely attend overdoses.


Language: en

Keywords

Canada; Police; 911; Communitybased research; Drug overdose; Emergency first responders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print