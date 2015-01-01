Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amid an unprecedented overdose crisis in Canada, the federal government passed the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which provides immunity from simple drug possession charges to overdose witnesses who phone 911. The law was meant to address the barriers posed by police presence and to encourage bystanders to seek emergency supports.



OBJECTIVES: Our goal was to examine the effectiveness of the Good Samaritan law from the perspective of people who use drugs. We wanted to find out how aware they were of the law's protections and limitations, if first responders were adhering to the legislation, and if it ultimately had an impact on bystanders' helpseeking behaviors.



METHODS: We engaged a participatory research process that included surveys and focus groups with 109 people who use drugs in Ontario, Canada. This article focuses on the qualitative findings from focus group with 40 individuals in three cities.



RESULTS: Our results reveal that people who use drugs are confused about the law's safeguards, and based on their negative experiences with police, do not trust police to uphold the letter or spirit of the legislation. As a result, many engage in strategies to avoid contact with law enforcement.



CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Greater knowledge of the law is beneficial, but even with such knowledge, mistrust of police and fear of criminal charges continue to deter people from calling 911. Good Samaritan laws would be more effective if they included a broader range of protections beyond simple possession and if police did not routinely attend overdoses.

Language: en