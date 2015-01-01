SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhu S, Wong PWC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12891

PMID

35686883

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fixed mindsets or beliefs about the non-malleability of self-attributes are linked to a wide range of negative psychological outcomes. Its association with suicidal ideation (SI) among young people has not been explored.

OBJECTIVES: To examine the association of fixed mindsets of depression, anxiety, and stress and SI; and its mediating role underlying the association between depression and SI.

METHODS: A sample of 1393 adolescents (M(age) = 13.04, SD = 0.85, 640 boys) from 11 middle schools voluntarily participated in a two-wave longitudinal study before and during the COVID-19 pandemic with a 9-month interval.

RESULTS: Both depressive symptoms and fixed mindsets were positively and significantly associated with concurrent and future suicidality, after controlling for demographic and socioeconomic status and previous SI. Participants with stronger fixed mindsets were more likely to have SI than those with only depressive symptoms. Also, fixed mindsets mediated the association between depressive symptoms and SI in both cross-sectional and longitudinal models.

CONCLUSION: The current study provides empirical evidence of the effects of fixed mindsets and SI and the mediating role of fixed mindset between depressive symptoms and SI among young people. Interventions to foster a growth mindset may enhance hope and reduce suicidality among adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; implicit theories; mediation model; middle school students; negative emotion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print