Abstract

In Mexico, there is little research on the study of self-injury and even less on possible explanatory models. With this in mind, this study aimed to determine the relationship between self-injury and depression, emotional dysregulation, and coping styles, to generate an explanatory model of the problem. The study was carried out using a quantitative, cross-sectional, explanatory scope, design and a sample of 5835 adolescents (Mage = 11-15 years) enrolled in 62 public high schools in the state of Sonora. Logistic regressions were performed for data analysis, and as a result it was found that, for students with severe self-injury (3.54 %), the model explains 61 % of the variance in the data (Nagelkerke's R2 =.61) and correctly classifies 84.1 % of the participants; whereas, in mild self-injury (5.29 %), the model explains 72 % of the variance in the data (Nagelkerke's R2 =.72) and correctly classifies 88.2 % of the students. Likewise, the depression dimensions showed the highest explanatory level (cognitive-affective, somatic) and positive correlations with emotional dysregulation and avoidance coping style, as well as negative correlations with approach coping style. At the end, the importance of the independent variables for future research is discussed, as well as anomalous results and other data of interest.



Keywords : self-injury; depression; adolescents; coping; emotional disturbance



===



En México, el estudio de la autolesión cuenta con pocas investigaciones, y menos si se trata de estudios que conformen posibles modelos explicativos. Teniendo esto en cuenta, en el presente trabajo se planteó como objetivo conocer la relación de la autolesión con la depresión, la desregulación emocional y los estilos de afrontamiento, con el fin de generar un modelo explicativo de la problemática. El estudio se realizó a partir de un diseño cuantitativo, transversal y con alcance explicativo, y se contó con una muestra de 5835 adolescentes (M edad = 11-15 años) inscritos en 62 secundarias públicas del estado de Sonora. Se realizaron regresiones logísticas para el análisis de los datos, y como resultado se encontró que, para los estudiantes con autolesión severa (3.54 %), el modelo explica el 61 % de la varianza en los datos (R1 de Nagelkerke =.61) y clasifica correctamente al 84.1 % de los participantes; mientras que, en la autolesión leve (5.29 %), el modelo explica el 72 % de la varianza en los datos (R2 de Nagelkerke =.72) y clasifica correctamente al 88.2 % de los estudiantes. Asimismo, las dimensiones de depresión mostraron el mayor nivel explicativo (cognitiva-afectiva, somática) y correlaciones positivas con la desregulación emocional y el estilo de afrontamiento de evitación, así como correlaciones negativas con el estilo de afrontamiento de aproximación. Al final se discute respecto a la importancia de las variables independientes para futuras investigaciones, y sobre los resultados anómalos y otros datos de interés.



Keywords : autolesión; depresión; adolescentes; afrontamiento; trastorno emocional.

