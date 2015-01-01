|
Citation
Bautista Hernández G, Vera Noriega J, Machado Moreno FA, Rodríguez Carvajal CK. Acta Colomb. Psycol. 2022; 25(1): 137-150.
Vernacular Title
Depresión, desregulación emocional y estrategias de afrontamiento en adolescentes con conductas de autolesión
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad Catolica de Colombia)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In Mexico, there is little research on the study of self-injury and even less on possible explanatory models. With this in mind, this study aimed to determine the relationship between self-injury and depression, emotional dysregulation, and coping styles, to generate an explanatory model of the problem. The study was carried out using a quantitative, cross-sectional, explanatory scope, design and a sample of 5835 adolescents (Mage = 11-15 years) enrolled in 62 public high schools in the state of Sonora. Logistic regressions were performed for data analysis, and as a result it was found that, for students with severe self-injury (3.54 %), the model explains 61 % of the variance in the data (Nagelkerke's R2 =.61) and correctly classifies 84.1 % of the participants; whereas, in mild self-injury (5.29 %), the model explains 72 % of the variance in the data (Nagelkerke's R2 =.72) and correctly classifies 88.2 % of the students. Likewise, the depression dimensions showed the highest explanatory level (cognitive-affective, somatic) and positive correlations with emotional dysregulation and avoidance coping style, as well as negative correlations with approach coping style. At the end, the importance of the independent variables for future research is discussed, as well as anomalous results and other data of interest.
Language: es