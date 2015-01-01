Abstract

Rapid increase in the share of motorised two-wheeler vehicles in India has lead to increased crashes and fatalities. The ability of motorcycle riders to ride the vehicle safely is influenced by their physical, mental and psychological traits. Motorcycle rider behaviour was studied in one of India's mid-sized cities with over a million populations. The factor structure of the Motorcycle Rider Behaviour Questionnaire (MRBQ) was explored. The motorcycle-riding behaviour has been studied based on 34 items (N = 401 riders) incorporating various parameters. The use of 5-Likert scales ranging from 1= never, 2= rarely, 3= sometimes, 4= often, 5= always. The MRBQ questionnaire examined the demographic variables and their interaction effects based on age, gender, qualification, profession, and other factors. Using factor analysis, a 26- variable factor was created from 34 parameters connected to a specific example of motorcycle rider's road safety behaviour. The rider's behaviour was split into four categories: traffic violation errors, speed violation errors, control errors & safety, and stunt-related activities. The present study focuses on the psychological riding behaviours of motorcycle riders on-road and investigates motorcycle road user safety. The proper education, enforcement of traffic rules and regulations right from an early age played an essential role in enhancing the road safety of motorcycle riders in India.

