SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu SQ. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2022; (SI 1): 87-96.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road network capacity is an important parameter reflecting the traffic capacity of road network. This paper presents a method to calculate the capacity of urban road network based on path selection preference. Firstly, a single lane optimal capacity model is established to calculate the saturation flow rate of urban road network under ideal conditions; Secondly, by analyzing the influence of lane width and the proportion of large and medium-sized vehicles on Lane saturation flow rate, the calculation formula of saturation flow rate is improved; Finally, the saturation flow rate of urban road network when vehicles change lanes is calculated, and the capacity of urban road network is calculated according to the vehicle route selection preference. The experimental results show that the road traffic allocation throughput is as high as 153.642kbit, and the capacity calculation time is 5.9s. This method has high efficiency in road network capacity calculation.


Language: en

Keywords

Analysis; Models; Transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print