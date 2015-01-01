SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yuan DX, Donofrio A. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2022; (SI 1): 107-116.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper presents an economic benefit evaluation model of highway traffic safety facilities construction based on principal component analysis. Firstly, the main influencing factors of highway traffic safety facilities construction are analyzed; Then, the economic benefit evaluation index of highway traffic safety facilities construction is determined. By selecting the index with the highest score as the principal component, the economic benefit evaluation model of highway traffic safety facilities construction is established. The experimental results show that the average error of the model is 2.78 and the stability of the model is high.


Language: en

Keywords

Highway; Models; Road Safety; Transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print