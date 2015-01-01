SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van Geel M, Goemans A, Zwaanswijk W, Vedder P. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 64: e101577.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.avb.2021.101577

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the current study a meta-analysis is performed on longitudinal studies about peer victimization and suicide ideation. The databases PsycINFO, MEDLINE, ERIC, and Web of Science were searched for relevant literature. A total of 209 articles were independently screened for inclusion by two authors, and 11 longitudinal studies were included in the meta-analysis. Articles were independently coded by two authors, with good interrater agreement. A total of 16,962 youth were included in the meta-analysis. A significant prospective pathway was found from peer victimization to suicide ideation. Analyses suggested a publication bias, but it seems unlikely that enough unpublished results exist to nullify the obtained significant relation. The current meta-analysis shows that experiences of peer victimization are predictive of future suicide ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying; Longitudinal; Meta-analysis; Peer victimization; Suicidal; Suicide ideation; Youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print