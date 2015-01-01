SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Laith R, Vaillancourt T. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 64: e101722.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2022.101722

unavailable

Bullying is recognized as a significant problem that negatively impacts school-aged children worldwide. Although much has been learned about bullying and related physical and mental health problems, a limited number of studies have examined the relations between bullying victimization, academic achievement, and school attendance, and fewer studies have been published on the temporal priority of these variables. Our aim was to review literature on this topic with a specific focus on longitudinal studies. Our narrative review suggests that being the target of bullying can function as both antecedent and consequence of poor academic achievement and engagement. Our review also highlights that far more research needs to be conducted on the longitudinal relations between bullying victimization, academic achievement, and school attendance to better understand the true direction of effects.


Academic achievement; Bullying victimization; School attendance

