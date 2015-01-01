Abstract

Globally, one in four women experience intimate partner violence (IPV) at some point in their life. This is particularly prevalent in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting the need to understand how IPV can be reduced. Our aim was to summarize the evidence base for interventions to reduce IPV in LMICs. We searched for studies published in peer-reviewed journals in PsycINFO, PubMed, and Web of Science from January 1st 2012 to November 29th 2021, and included studies that evaluated interventions directed at IPV in LMICs, targeted at individuals in intimate relationships. Effect sizes were analyzed in a three-level meta-analysis. Forty-eight interventions were identified and the approaches employed fall within five of the seven domains of the WHO RESPECT Framework. The overall effects of interventions on participants'; attitudes toward IPV and on IPV behavior were small and non-significant (attitudes: d = −0.302, 95% CI −0.635-0.032; behavior: d = −0.077, 95% CI −0.165-0.009). Heterogeneity in effects was substantial, suggesting that some interventions were more effective than others. The number of interventions available show that progress is being made to generate evidence in LMICs, but a lot more needs to be done in developing and implementing effective interventions to reduce IPV.

