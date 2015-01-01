|
Sheppard KG, Welsh BC. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 64: e101748.
Less-than-lethal weapons, such as conductive energy devices (CEDs) and chemical sprays, have proliferated across law enforcement agencies over the past 30 years. This study reports on the findings of the first systematic review of the effects of police use of less-than-lethal weapons on citizen and officer harm. Following Campbell Collaboration guidelines, we used rigorous criteria for inclusion of studies, comprehensive search strategies to identify eligible studies, and a detailed protocol for coding key study characteristics. A total of three experimental and quasi-experimental studies and an additional nine pre-post studies were identified and analyzed.
Less-than-lethal weapons; Officer safety; Police use of force; Systematic review