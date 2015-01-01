Abstract

THIS CORRIGENDUM AND THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE HAVE BEEN RETRACTED: The article entitled "A Correlational Study Between Cartoon Violence, Aggressive Thoughts and Aggressive Behaviors: New Analyses and Clarifications" published in aggressive behavior (Volume 45, Issue 5) had errors in the participant assignment description were discovered in original article (Zhang et al., 2019). Most importantly, participants were not randomly assigned to watch a violent or nonviolent cartoon. Rather, they chose which of two cartoons to watch, before measurement of the dependent variables. Thus, the main independent variable (cartoon watched) should be interpreted as a correlational variable, not an experimentally manipulated one. The authors apologize for this mistake.



In addition, several new data analyses are reported, in which trait aggression was treated as a continuous variable, instead of a 3-level (low, medium, high) categorical variable. The following sections present the new results...



SEE RETRACTION STATEMENT: https://doi.org/10.1002/ab.22035

