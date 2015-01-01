|
Fuentes B, Kennedy K, Killgore W, Wills C, Grandner M. Sleep 2022; 45(Suppl 1): A4.
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Publisher Associated Professional Sleep Societies)
Although many adults do not sleep alone, associations between bed-sharing and sleep parameters in community samples are not well-known. The present study explored whether sharing a bed was associated with sleep duration and quality and mental health factors.Data was obtained as part of the Sleep and Health Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization (SHADES) study of N=1,007 working-age adults from southeastern Pennsylvania. Bed Sharing was assessed with survey items assessing frequency in the past month of sharing a bed with a partner/spouse, child/children, pet(s), other family member(s), or nobody (sleeping alone). Other sleep health factors assessed included Insomnia Severity Index, Brief Index of Sleep Control, Epworth Sleepiness Scale, Fatigue Severity Scale, STOP-BANG apnea score, sleep duration, sleep latency, and wake after sleep onset. Mental health factors included PHQ9 depression score, GAD7 anxiety score, Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, Perceived Stress Scale, and global ratings for overall life satisfaction and relationship satisfaction. Covariates included age, sex, race/ethnicity, income, and education.