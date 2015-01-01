Abstract

With an increase in population, there is an increase in the number of road accidents. These are unpredictable and situations could not be reported to nearby hospitals on time.



In most of the cases, the lack of unavailability of emergency services and providing the first aid along with timely service can lead to the loss of life. Hence, there is a need to develop a system that caters to all these problems. This work is to construct a system that detects road accidents and pass the information to the concerned for medical treatment. The developed system uses Internet of Things (IoT) to detect the accident and notification with the use of integrated smart sensors, GPS, a microcontroller fixed in the vehicle modules that can trigger at the time of an accident.



With the help of LoRa (Low Power and Long Range Technology) open frequency band the road accident information is sent to centralized server , Where information is saved in the form of records which display information like vehicle number, geo location in the dashboard. Later this information is fetched by concerned authorities and immediate ambulance service is provided for medical treatment.



The main aim of this project is to detect road accident and to inform the concerned authorities for emergency medical services.



Keywords: IoT(Internet of Things), LoRa(Low power and Long range), Gps module, Sensors, Dashboard, web server

