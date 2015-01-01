Abstract

The goal of public security and safety under the concept of sustainable development has been transformed into the maximization of the comprehensive goal of economic, environmental, and social security and safety. The polycentric collaborative governance mode is a crucial approach for the reform of government regulation. Social–ecological resilience has become a typical paradigm in the field of risk governance. Polycentric collaborative governance and safety resilience are the foundation and booster of elevator safety governance. In this paper, we expound on the system elements and mechanisms of polycentric collaborative governance and ecological resilience of elevator safety under the guidance of sustainable development by using a conceptual framework method. On this basis, we explore the influence degree and mechanism of elevator safety polycentric collaborative governance on elevator safety ecological resilience under the guidance of sustainable development by constructing a structural equation model based on micro-survey data. The results show that (1) the polycentric collaborative governance subject composed of the government, business, society, and the public is the key force to enhancing the ecological resilience of elevator safety; (2) enhancing the ecological resilience of elevator safety has a significant direct promoting effect on improving the mitigation, recovery, learning, and coping ability of elevator safety; (3) improving the learning ability has a significant direct promoting effect on improving the mitigation, recovery, and coping ability of elevator safety; (4) improving the coping ability has a significant direct promoting effect on improving the mitigation and recovery ability of elevator safety; (5) improving the mitigation ability has a significant direct promoting effect on improving the recovery ability of elevator safety. Therefore, in the process of elevator safety governance under the guidance of sustainable development, we should not only adhere to the polycentric collaborative governance mode but also attach importance to the ecological resilience governance paradigm of elevator safety, which together can improve the elevator quality and safety level.

