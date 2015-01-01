|
Citation
|
Liang D, Lau N, Antin JF. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 174: e106728.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35689967
|
Abstract
|
Older adults in the United States rely heavily on driving their own vehicles to commute to work, shop for groceries, and access public services. To effectively help older adults maintain mobility and independence,we need to better understand how thecognitive, visual functioning, and health declines influence their tendency to self-restrict their driving. The objective of this study is to develop a causal model to examine the effects of age, gender, household status (specifically living alone), physical, cognitive, visual abilities, and health status on older adults' driving mobility in terms of driving exposure and avoidance. Driving exposure was measured by actual driving data, whereas driving avoidance was assessed by both self-report data and actual driving exposure to challenging situations. Structural equation modeling was used to analyze data collectedin the Second Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study for establishing relationships between the selected factors and mobility. The structural equation model included a total of794 participants aged 65 and over (367 or 46.22%femalesand 427 or 53.78% males).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Structural equation modeling; Driving avoidance; Driving exposure; Naturalistic driving study; Older drivers