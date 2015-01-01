Abstract

BACKGROUND: Our objective was to explore the awareness about suicide support services and preferred service options during a suicide crisis among college going young adults.



METHODS: Between September 2016 and February 2017, we invited students from colleges affiliated to three major universities in a coastal district of South India to participate in a cross-sectional survey.



RESULTS: A total of 1890 usable responses were obtained. Most participants (n = 1633, 86.4%) were unaware of any suicide crisis support options. Most commonly listed options were support from family members, peer groups, counselling and psychiatric consultation. These were also endorsed as most preferred support options.



CONCLUSION: There is a low level of awareness about suicide support services among young Indian adults. There is a need for coordinated efforts to raise awareness and promote uptake of suicide support services in this group.

Language: en