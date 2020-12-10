|
Citation
Ower C, Stock K, Kaiser P, Ulmer H, Arora R, Haselbacher M. J. Orthop. Surg. Res. 2022; 17(1): e306.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35690778
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, a ban on sports outside one's home and a prohibition on travel between communities were imposed in spring 2020 in Tyrol, Austria. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of these restrictions on a level one trauma center. The objective was to identify the most common injury patterns to ensure targeted prevention in times of an ongoing pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Patients who presented themselves to our trauma center between weeks 7 and 22 in 2020 were retrospectively compared to a mean of the patients of the three previous years (2017-2019). The evaluated variables were the number of patients, age, gender, country of residence, place of accident, time of treatment, injured body region and anatomical structure, number of surgical intervention and severely injured patients.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Pandemic; SARS-CoV-2; Lockdown; Ischgl; Trauma center