Citation
Murdock L, Hodge-Williams C, Hardin K, Rood CJ. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2022; 66: 95-103.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35689954
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the perspectives of youth survivors of sex trafficking on healthcare to improve care for this vulnerable and often unrecognized population. DESIGN AND METHODS: Semi-structured focus groups were conducted with eight survivors in Southern California who interacted with the healthcare system while being sex trafficked. Interviews were audio- and/or video-recorded and transcribed verbatim. The analysis utilized a grounded theory approach, where researchers reviewed the data collected, then inductively generated codes and themes based on the findings from the interviews.
Language: en
Keywords
Human trafficking; Commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC); Domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST); Sex trafficking; Survivor perspectives; Survivor-driven approach