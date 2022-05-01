Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the perspectives of youth survivors of sex trafficking on healthcare to improve care for this vulnerable and often unrecognized population. DESIGN AND METHODS: Semi-structured focus groups were conducted with eight survivors in Southern California who interacted with the healthcare system while being sex trafficked. Interviews were audio- and/or video-recorded and transcribed verbatim. The analysis utilized a grounded theory approach, where researchers reviewed the data collected, then inductively generated codes and themes based on the findings from the interviews.



RESULTS: The focus group interviews revealed the following themes: unequal treatment, barriers to patient care, risk identifiers, support, and survivor recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth survivors seeking healthcare reported multiple barriers based on their interaction with healthcare providers, such as the lack of provider awareness, education, training, feelings of shame, judgment, fear, racial biases, and lack of empathy. Improving patient outcomes relies on understanding the complexities of human trafficking and implementing an approach to decrease barriers to care. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This study resulted in invaluable survivor recommendations with practical solutions on addressing human trafficking and exploitation in the healthcare system. The solutions proposed by participants included strengthening relationships and experiences with healthcare providers by increasing awareness, establishing rapport, creating a safe space, asking questions about their safety and situation, using a non-judgmental approach, and providing resources.



