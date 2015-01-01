|
Citation
|
Dumais A, Felthous AR. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35690925
|
Abstract
|
The tension between social acceptance and legal regulation of cannabis use has a long and conflictual history. Polorizing attitudes concerning cannibis use increased in the late sixties and seventies, as controlling laws became more severe and use became more widespread. Scientific knowledge on the substance was then meager, which itself may have contributed to a view that cannabis use was neither therapeutic nor harmful...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis; criminal responsibility; endocannabinoid system; justice system; law; violence