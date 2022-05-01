Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depression is the largest single contributor to suicide, and anxiety symptoms are associated with the severity of depression and suicidality. It is important to explore biomarkers of anxiety and suicidal ideation in depression. In this study we hypothesized that the volume of subregions of the amygdala might be indicators of anxiety and suicidal ideation in patients with depression.



METHODS: We recruited 59 drug-naïve patients with first-episode depression who scored >17 on the Hamilton Rating Scale for depression, and 30 healthy controls to participate in a magnetic resonance imaging study. We examined the volume of sub-regions of the amygdala thought to be involved in processing anxious emotion in the depression and healthy control groups. We performed pair-wise comparisons of amygdala subfield volumes in patients with depression and healthy controls with an analysis of variance. We used logistic regression to test the relationship between suicidal ideation and anxious character with the volume of subregions of the amygdala.



RESULTS: 1) We found a significant difference in the volumes of the left amygdala (P = 0.003) and right amygdala (P = 0.001) between the two groups. There are significant differences in the volumes of the sub-region of the left amygdala. 2) The volume of the left lateral nucleus (P<0.001), basal nucleus (P<0.001), accessory basal nucleus (P<0.05), left Paralaminar-nucleus (P<0.001), right lateral-nucleus (P<0.05), right basal-nucleus (P<0.05), right anterior-amygdaloid area AAA (P<0.05), right paralaminar-nucleus (P<0.001) in the depression group are larger than healthy controls, however the volumes of the central-nucleus (P<0.05), medial-nucleus (P<0.001) in both sides are decreased in the depression group. 3) There is a significantly larger volume of right medial nucleus in the suicidal ideation group comparing the hopelessness (P = 0.026), and the depressive patients without hopeless thoughts (P = 0.004). 4) We found a negative relation between the left basal nucleus and anxiety (OR: 0.940, 95%CI: 0.891-0.991), and a positive relation between the accessory basal nucleus on the left side and anxiety (OR: 1.007, 95%CI: 1.002-1.158). LIMITATIONS: We were not able to examine the effects of gender or age. The changes of amygdala volume in patients with depression were not followed up. Our sample size was such that independent replication is needed to confirm the robustness of our results.



CONCLUSIONS: The volumes of the basal nucleus in both sides are increased in depressed patients while the volumes of the central-nucleus, medial-nucleus bilaterally are reduced in the depression group. Among the subregions, the volume of right medial nucleus might be the biomarkers for suicidal ideation in depressive patients.

