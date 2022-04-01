|
Tumin D. J. Surg. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35691716
Abstract
A growing literature has called attention to social disparities in outcomes of injury, with low socioeconomic status (SES) found to predict poorer recovery and an increased risk of complications. Whereas past research has focused on analyzing how objective SES (oSES) measures were associated with injury outcomes, El Moheb et al. present novel data on the correlation between perceived SES (pSES) and a range of recovery measures in a cohort of patients treated for injury within the previous 6-12 mo.
