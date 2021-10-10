|
Citation
|
Baral B, Regmi D, Dawadi A, Adhikari B. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2022; 60(250): 537-540.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Nepal Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35690988
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Middle ear barotrauma is a tissue injury to the ear secondary to inadequate pressure equalisation between the middle ear and the external environment. Paragliding, though an exciting sport, has its own risks and hazards. Para-pilots experience a variety of ear-related symptoms due to pressure discrepancies between the middle ear and ambient air. Middle ear barotrauma amongst para-pilots is a common yet neglected problem. The aim of this study was to find the prevalence of middle ear barotrauma among licensed para-pilots of a metropolitan city.
Language: en