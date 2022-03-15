Abstract

Two years since the Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) was declared a worldwide pandemic, there have been more than 460 million people infected and more than 6 million deaths (1). As the highly infectious Omicron strain continues to spread worldwide, case numbers are again trending upwards in many countries. Daily, there are on average, over a million new cases and over 5,000 deaths being recorded [as of 15/03/2022; (1)].



Similar to previous times of crisis (e.g., natural disasters), an increase in violence has been observed (2), and this has been disproportionately seen in intimate partner violence against women [IPVAW; (3, 4)]. Whilst it is noted that men can be victims of interpersonal violence, the majority of this violence is perpetrated against female intimate partners (5). Additionally, while IPVAW occurs among all social groups, ethnic minorities and migrant women are more vulnerable (6). IPVAW is categorized by acts of a physical, sexual, and/or psychological nature committed by either a current or former partner (7). IPVAW is underpinned by a perpetrator's use of coercive control, which is the patterned and repetitive use of various violent behaviors to frighten or punish the survivor (8). IPVAW can have long term negative consequences, with survivors experiencing reduced quality of life outcomes (9). This opinion article considers what risk factors COVID-19 and its restrictions have exacerbated, and how restrictions have reduced the efficacy of informal supporters.

