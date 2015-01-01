|
Fruhen LS, Andrei DM, Griffin MA. Safety Sci. 2022; 152: e105775.
Theory and research identify leadership behaviors as critical for safety outcomes at work. To gain further understanding of the nature of leadership's link with employee safety behaviors, we examine the joint role of generic perceived leadership behaviors (i.e., leader support and inspirational communication) and employee attributions of their leaders' safety commitment (i.e., affective, normative and calculative safety commitment) in shaping employee safety behavior (i.e. participation and compliance). A sample of workers from the resources industry (N = 1503) responded to survey questions online.
Attitudes; Employee perceptions; Leadership; Safety commitment