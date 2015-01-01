Abstract

Industry 4.0 (I4.0) is a new production paradigm based on the high use of technologies that has a powerful impact on the work and workers. However, the impacts of the introduction of I4.0 related technologies on occupational health and safety (OHS) are uncertain. The objective of this study was to identify existing associations between the adopting I4.0 technologies and their influences on OHS. A Systematic Literature Review (SLR) search based in the PRISMA statement was conducted and 59 documents were eligible. The results showed that research is recent and of increasing interest among researchers, mostly from Europe. Despite very limited number of empirical studies, the main sectors that apply I4.0 technologies with impacts on OHS were identified. From the analyzed literature, applications of technologies with potential for positive impacts on OHS were identified, (e.g., safer work environment, healthier workers and mitigation of occupational risks), as well as negative effects on OHS (there is evidence of increased stress, fatigue, diseases, musculoskeletal problems and psychosocial risks). The study also shows gaps and opportunities for future research. These results can help managers in planning, designing and managing the application and integration of technologies related to I4.0 in work environments.

Language: en