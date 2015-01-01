Abstract

This paper provides a systematic literature review (SLR) regarding risk management technological advances, including methods combined with proactive, interactive, and predictive measures that are currently being used to mitigate risks in the aviation sector. Predictive and interactive methods can create error tolerant systems, prevent accidents, and improve quality and safety systems by providing feedback to the system. This study began with a preliminary review of the human error and risk management fields of study. An initial string was created using the keywords of these initial references. This study developed an iterative protocol, searching and selecting articles in an iterative process refining the research scope. Once the scope was clearly defined, the articles were chosen using three selection criteria. The findings of the systematic literature review indicate that current risk tools and models are reactive, but there has been a significant recent effort to study proactive, interactive, and predictive analysis methods. There is an opportunity to use and develop advanced data analysis tools or artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate risk in a more predictive way for the aviation sector.

