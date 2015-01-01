|
Grusenmeyer C. Safety Sci. 2022; 153: e105801.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Maintenance activities expose operators involved to multiple risks. These activities are also very largely outsourced. Yet, relationships between maintenance outsourcing and health and safety are still poorly documented and real outsourced maintenance operations have only rarely been observed. The purpose of this paper is to extend knowledge of this area and understand the so-called disorganization phenomena of Quinlan et al. by examining in-situ outsourcing strategies and identifying and analyzing such disorganization situations. To this end, a case study was conducted in a glass manufacturing company, which partially outsources its equipment maintenance.
Language: en
Disorganization; Health and safety; Maintenance activities; Outsourcing; Reticular work organization