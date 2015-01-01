Abstract

Over the last few decades, many developing countries witnessed remarkable growth that resulted in progress and prosperity across various sectors. However, such growth impacted the work-related safety accidents in terms of occurrence and/or severity. To mitigate health and safety risks, governments issued and enforced legislative regulations targeting general and specific industries. Nevertheless, the impact of these regulations in some industry sectors warrants further investigation. The aim of this study is to identify work-related accident hazards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and examine causal factors to provide recommendations for improvement. Content analysis of accident reports and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) are the two main research tools used in this study. Content analysis is conducted based on a sample of 1700 historical accident reports occurred during 2019-2020 in UAE. The CFA is conducted based on a survey developed using the accident reports analysis and feedback from six experts with 290 respondents. The analysis revealed that falls, injuries due to contact with sharp edges, and burns are the most frequent accident types. The CFA analysis revealed that training enhancement and total safety operating system are viable solutions to aid in controlling the frequency and severity of these accidents.

