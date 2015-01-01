Abstract

This research examines the preliminary characteristics of early fatalities associated with shared e-scooters, a unique emerging mode of transportation. Using media and police reports, we identified 21 shared e-scooter fatalities which occurred in the United States from 2018 to 2020. We studied the cases and crash narratives in detail to document the characteristics present and identify potential risk factors. We found that most crashes (86%) involved motor vehicles and 28% of these were hit-and-runs. The majority of cases took place at night (81%), and adverse environmental conditions like precipitation and fog were present in 43% of cases. We suggest a framework of five possible crash configurations, and we find that two crash types represent a majority of fatalities. These two most common crash types occurred when a motor vehicle struck an e-scooter from behind, or when the e-scooter operator lost of control of the scooter. These results establish a useful point of reference for policymakers, e-scooter stakeholders, and future researchers by documenting the number and the characteristics of these fatalities. Our analysis suggests that many hazards, such as reduced visibility, poor surface conditions, and risky maneuvers, typically accumulate before a fatal e-scooter crash occurs. This may suggest multiple predictable points of conflict which could serve as places for intervention and areas of future study.

Language: en