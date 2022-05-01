Abstract

Shared autonomous vehicles (SAVs) are one of the important development directions of smart and green transportation. However, relevant researches are not sufficient at present. The factors influencing the intention to use SAVs and their parking choice behaviors need to be further analyzed. First, in order to better explain, predict, and improve travelers' intention to use SAVs, the conceptual framework based on technology acceptance model was developed to establish the relationships between the travelers' intention to use SAVs, social influence of SAVs, attitude toward behavior of SAVs, perceived risk of SAVs, perceived usefulness of SAVs and perceived ease of these use. Then structural equation model (SEM) was established to analyze the relationship between various variables. The results show that the perceived usefulness, behavior attitude, social influence, perceived ease of use, and perceived risk are the main factors that determine the intention to use SAVs. Through the test of direct effect, indirect effect, and total effect in the model, it is found that perceived usefulness has the largest total impact on intention to use SAVs, with a standardized coefficient of 0.765, followed by behavior attitude (0.732), social influence (0.597), perceived ease of use (0.462) and perceived risk of SAVs (−0.452). In addition, through the study of observed indicator variables ATB2 and BI3, it is found that perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, social influence, perceived risk, attitude toward behavior, and behavior intention all have an impact on parking behavior. In order to study the specific influencing factors of parking choice behavior, a multinomial logit (MNL) model was established to analyze the relationships between travelers' parking choice behaviors and the influential factors, which include travelers' individual characteristics, travel attributes, and parking modes' attributes by extracting from a questionnaire. The results show that the travel time, travel fees, parking charge, cruising fees, parking time and traffic emission are the main factors that determine travelers' choices of parking. This paper provides advice for operators of SAVs.

Language: en