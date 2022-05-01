Abstract

Connected vehicles offer considerable promise for reducing congestion, pollution, and crashes. Nonetheless, less than a third of road users are aware of the potential for connected vehicles to transform transport systems. This study examined the effectiveness of messaging aimed to increase the public's knowledge of connected vehicle technologies using a short, animated video and its effects as assessed via a survey. Participants were assigned to either a control group, who were not exposed to the messaging, or an intervention group, who were exposed to the messaging, within a pre-post design. Participants (in the intervention group) answered questions about their knowledge of and experience with connected vehicle technologies prior to seeing the messaging and again following being exposed to such messaging together with their intentions to use these technologies in the future. As a theoretically informed investigation, the Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB) constructs of attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioural control were also measured. The results showed that the messaging increased knowledge about and intention to use connected vehicle technologies. Furthermore, changes in how the TPB constructs predicted intentions were found between the control and intervention groups which may help to explain how the messaging influenced participants' intentions to use such technology in the future.

Language: en