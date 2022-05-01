Abstract

Background

Recreational and medical legalization of cannabis or marijuana use in countries and states continues to increase. Young adults aged 16-24 years have the highest prevalence rates of cannabis use. Young driver cannabis use is an incompletely understood traffic safety issue.



Objectives

The purposes of this scoping review were to characterize the predictors of driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC) among healthy young drivers and to identify research gaps.



Inclusion criteria

A self-reported measure of DUIC and a correlation (r, odds ratio, risk ratio) to demographic or behavioral variables such as age, gender and frequency of use was required for inclusion



Sources of evidence

APA PsycInfo, SPORTDiscus, Academic Search Complete, Google Scholar, MEDLINE Complete, Scopus, Embase, ERIC, TRID and POPLINE databases were searched using an a priori protocol.



Methods

The PRISMA-ScR methods and checklist were used to conduct the scoping review. After the removal of duplicates, abstract screening (N = 999), and full-text review (N = 173), 19 primary studies met inclusion criteria. Predictors were coded and mapped into four primary thematic categories: social, individual, driving and substance use.



Results

Of the included studies, a total of 52,197 respondents were surveyed in-person or online and 51.8 percent were males. The predominant predictors of DUIC included being a male, high school senior, with lower grades, having a younger 'age of first cannabis use', a higher frequency of consumption, a reduced perception of danger, repeatedly binge drinking, a history of driving under the influence of alcohol and living with fewer parents.



Research gaps

Identified research gaps include methods used to study young drivers, cannabis edibles, chronic user tolerance, driver adaptation, passengers of drivers who consumed cannabis, combined use with other legal and illicit drugs, and combined smartphone and cannabis use.



Conclusion

The results of this scoping review can be used to develop and target general and specific predictors of DUIC in novice, teen and young drivers. Additional research designs will be required to gain a more complete evidence-based understanding of the effects of cannabis on young drivers.



KEYWords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

