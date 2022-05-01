SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Semenescu A, Coca D. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 88: 208-222.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.05.025

unavailable

Antecedent conditions of cycling have been extensively studied, yet barriers that prevent individuals from choosing bicycle transportation are less known. The present study, conducted on a sample of individuals who were both cyclists and drivers (N = 280), investigated whether dependence on car transportation significantly reduces cycling frequency. It also assessed the predictive validity of a larger set of cycling determinants that included moral, objective environmental, demographic and car-related variables. Responses were analyzed using a structural equation modeling approach.

RESULTS show that moral considerations do little to predict cycling frequency and that car-related factors such as perceived behavioral control to reduce car use (β = 0.28) and car use habits (β = -0.27) have the strongest predictive power.

OBJECTIVE environmental factors such as temperature (β = -0.13) and altitude (β = -0.15) or demographic factors such as gender (β = 0.19) were also significant predictors of cycling frequency. The present study highlights a new perspective of understanding cycling behavior and pleads for the inclusion of car-related factors in its future conceptualizations and interventions to encourage it.


Language: en

Bicycle use; Car dependence; Cycling; Moral considerations; Objective environmental predictors

