Abstract

There is a certain gas phase space in the filling of tank trucks, and the position of the liquid center of mass in the tank will change when the tank truck is being steered, which affects the driving stability of the vehicle. Taking the elliptical cross section of the tank truck body as the research object and based on the quasi-static mechanical model, the exact algorithm model of liquid centroid positions in different steering conditions of tank trucks have been deduced. Then, taking centrifugal acceleration, the liquid filling ratio, and the tank shape and dimension as independent variables and the centroid coordinates as the dependent variables, respectively, and applying MATLAB to describe the change of the liquid centroid position, the liquid centroid position in the elliptical tank truck is described when the elliptical tank truck is being steered. The factors affecting the steering stability of the tank truck are also analyzed. The conclusion provides a theoretical basis for further research into the running stability of tank trucks, the optimization of a tank's shape and size, the modeling of lateral sloshing mechanics, and the software algorithm for the reconstruction of tank truck accidents.

