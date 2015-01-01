|
Choi J, Maisel JL. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(5): 437-449.
As there are many barriers to the effective operation of paratransit services required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), both riders and transit agencies have incentives to shift some paratransit ridership to more effective transit services. To address these barriers, transit agencies have started partnering with technology-enabled third-party companies (e.g., transportation network companies, taxi companies) to provide new on-demand mobility options for people with disabilities. Previous studies identified the benefits and challenges of implementing on-demand services through a public-private partnership, but did not fully investigate the implementation of this emerging on-demand service from the perspective of serving individuals with disabilities. This study conducted online surveys and semi-structured interviews with 10 transit agencies across the United States to understand how this new on-demand mobility option has complemented ADA paratransit services, and what challenges and outcomes the partnerships have experienced over time.
accessible transportation and mobility; ADA; disability; sustainability and resilience; technology; transportation and society