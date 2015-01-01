|
Bauchwitz B, Cummings M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(5): 489-499.
Disengagement of advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) has significant safety implications in partially automated vehicles where drivers may not be paying attention; this requires rigorous testing to ensure vehicles can safely transfer control to drivers. Existing testing and regulation on this topic are minimal, and do not address the role of difficult-to-measure but potentially important variables relating to individual vehicle differences or variations in environmental conditions. This study assessed variability in takeover alerting performance in three Model 3 Tesla vehicles in a demanding driving setting on a closed track.
automated vehicles; autonomous; driver assistance; modeling and forecasting; operations; safety; safety performance and analysis; vehicle–highway automation