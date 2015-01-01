Abstract

Black and Native American pedestrians are disproportionately killed in the US, yet relatively little is known about how fatal crash patterns differ between races. Our multinomial logit analysis of six years of US pedestrian fatality data (2012-2017) and built environment and census data reveals notable differences between races compared to the baseline of White pedestrians, including that Black and Native American pedestrians were significantly more likely to have been killed in darkness, Black and Hispanic pedestrians under age 16 were significantly more likely to have been killed, and Asian pedestrians age 65 or older were significantly more likely to have been killed. Importantly, models with crash, built environment, and population data suggest critical connections between roadway design and population patterns that are risk factors for all pedestrians, but disproportionately affect certain races. Our findings highlight important risk factors for pedestrian safety and provide several areas for future research.

Language: en