Abstract

This paper analyses the effectiveness of self-evacuation activities of population by private vehicle transport from flood hazard areas, aimed at minimising the negative effects of flooding.. The paper relies on a four-step traffic model which is based, inter alia, on the results of questionnaire studies. Moreover, the model takes into account the entirety of national traffic, which allows the methodological problems related to the border effect to be overcome. As shown in the study, the shortest or the fastest routes achievable in the pre-flood period are not always most optimal when the flood has already occurred. In such a case, evacuation planning will increase the efficiency of the process. Thus, inadequate designation of evacuation routes may adversely affect the process of relocating people to places of safety. Therefore, it is important to create plans that provide information on evacuation zones, routes and destinations.

